Love’s Travel Stops adds 102 truck parking spaces with new locations in Arizona, Mississippi

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Willcox, Arizona, and Lucedale, Mississippi, with two new locations that opened on Thursday, July 13.

The facility in Willcox, located off Interstate 10 at 1600 N. Fort Grant Road, adds 65 jobs and 60 truck parking spaces to Cochise County, according to a news release, while the store in Lucedale, located off Highway 98 at 2127 Hopper Road, adds 75 jobs and 42 truck parking spaces to George County.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways and to serve the Willcox and Lucedale communities,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “During a very busy travel season, we can’t wait to greet customers with the quality amenities and service that they deserve while on the road.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

Following are store amenities by location:

Willcox, Arizona

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening July 17).

60 truck parking spaces.

62 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Lucedale, Mississippi

More than 10,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening July 17).

42 truck parking spaces.

59 car parking spaces.

Two RV parking spaces.

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.