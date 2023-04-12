Love’s Travel Stops buys EZ GO locations

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops recently completed the acquisition of EZ GO from Oklahoma-based Carey Johnson Oil Company.

The acquisition includes six travel stops located on Oklahoma turnpikes, five on the Kansas turnpike and 11 convenience stores in Oklahoma and Nebraska, according to a news release.

This is the first time Love’s footprint will include locations on a turnpike and is part of the company’s commitment to add stores in areas of high demand. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are excited to add locations in Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska and welcome nearly 400 new team members to the Love’s Family of Companies,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The opportunity to expand into serving commercial and casual customers on the two state turnpikes supports our strategic priority of pursuing adjacent acquisition opportunities. In addition to being family-owned, we share a similar culture with the seller in that we operate on a customer-centric model focused on an extensive assortment of products, superior customer experience and inviting environment.”

EZ GO turnpike locations are expected to be branded Love’s in the next 12 months.

For professional drivers, the EZ GO turnpike locations include amenities such as parking, diesel and DEF.

The retail operations are composed of groceries, beverages, snacks, tobacco, gifts, fresh food, dispensed beverages and other consumer goods. EZ GO is co-located with numerous franchise food concepts and owns and operates the restaurant concept Back Forty Barbecue at two locations.