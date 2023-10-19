Love’s Travel Stops opens new Arizona store, adding 113 truck parking spots

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened a new travel stop in Nogales, Arizona, located just off Interstate 19.

The location adds 75 jobs and 113 truck parking spaces to Santa Cruz County, according to a news release.

“We’re pleased to announce that Love’s will now be providing another clean place and friendly faces at a 16th location in Arizona,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The opening will provide customers in the southwestern part of the US another place to stop for convenient amenities, fresh food options, and clean restrooms, along with parking and truck care for professional drivers.”

The travel stop is open 24/7 and will offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks, and the company’s Mobile to Go Zone with the latest technologies. Also included in the location is:

More than 14,000 square feet.

McDonald’s and Subway.

113 truck parking spaces.

65 car parking spaces.

Speedco (opening in December).

Eight diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

In honor of the grand opening of its new location, Love’s is donating $1,000 to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona and $1,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Cruz County Inc.