Love’s Travel Stops opens new locations in Iowa, California, Illinois

By The Trucker News Staff -
Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Muscatine, Iowa, Patterson, California, and Normal, Illinois, after three travel stops opened on Thursday, Dec. 15. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Muscatine, Iowa, Patterson, California, and Normal, Illinois, after three travel stops opened on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The Muscatine location adds 60 jobs and 29 truck parking spaces to Muscatine County, while the Patterson location adds 85 jobs and 91 truck parking spaces to Stanislaus County. The Normal location adds 110 jobs and 111 truck parking spaces to McLean County.

“There’s no better time to open three locations in one day than in the month of December as professional drivers and four-wheel customers are on the highways during the holiday season,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said. “Whether it’s fresh food, snacks, coffee or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love’s is excited to show customers Highway Hospitality in Muscatine, Patterson and Normal.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Muscatine, Iowa 
  • More than 9,000 square feet.  
  • Chester’s Chicken and Godfather’s Pizza (opening Dec. 15). 
  • 29 truck parking spaces. 
  • 56 car parking spaces. 
  • Five diesel bays. 
  • Four showers. 
  • Laundry facilities. 
  • CAT scale.  
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee. 
  • Brand-name snacks.  
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories. 
Patterson, California 
  • More than 12,000 square feet.  
  • Arby’s (opening Dec. 15). 
  • 91 truck parking spaces. 
  • 75 car parking spaces. 
  • Three RV parking spaces. 
  • Eight diesel bays. 
  • Eight showers. 
  • Laundry facilities. 
  • CAT scale.  
  • Speedco. 
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee. 
  • Brand-name snacks.  
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories. 
  • Dog park.
Normal, Illinois 
  • More than 14,000 square feet.  
  • Bojangles (opening Dec. 15). 
  • 111 truck parking spaces. 
  • 82 car parking spaces. 
  • Nine diesel bays. 
  • 10 showers. 
  • Laundry facilities. 
  • CAT scale.  
  • Speedco. 
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee. 
  • Brand-name snacks.  
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories. 
  • Dog park. 

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following organizations.

 

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

