Walmart delivers more than 100K wreaths in support of Wreaths Across America

BENTONVILLE, Ark., and COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine – Walmart donated the services of 16 tractor-trailers to transport 100,000 fallen veterans’ wreaths to participating ceremonies across the U.S. as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 17.

A trailer carrying balsam fir veterans’ wreaths relayed through our distribution center on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a news release. More than 40 Walmart/Sam’s Club Distribution Centers and 100 Walmart drivers across the country are involved in transporting wreaths from Columbia Falls, Maine, to their final destinations.

“Walmart has stepped forward in so many ways over the last ten plus years to support the mission to Remember, Honor and Teach, however they can,” Karen Worcester, executive director of Wreaths Across America, said. “Whether it is donating the equipment and expertise to help haul wreaths across the country, sponsoring wreaths for placement, or showing up to support local community volunteers, we are continually impressed with their commitment to the mission and the communities they serve.”

Walmart has supported Wreaths Across America since 2011 with more than $3.3 million in cash and in-kind contributions, including more than $150,000 this fiscal year. This supports the placement of thousands of veterans’ wreaths each year at participating cemeteries and 9/11 memorial sites across the U.S. — including Arlington National Cemetery. Walmart will provide transportation to deliver 100,000 wreaths to more than 30 locations in 12 states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Wreaths Across America through its thousands of volunteers, will recognize the sacrifices of our nation’s veterans with wreath laying ceremonies in over 3,600 participating locations worldwide.

Saturday, Dec. 17, is designated as National Wreath Across America Day. Volunteers looking to participate in local wreath laying ceremonies should visit www.wreathsacrossaamerica.org to find a location near them.