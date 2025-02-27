Mack Trucks introduces MD Electric Bucket Truck

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks is announcing its entry into the specialized utility segment with a Mack MD Electric and Terex Utilities fully-electric bucket truck.

The truck marks a significant milestone in the company’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) portfolio, according to a company press release. The truck will be showcased at NTEA Work Truck Week, March 4-7 at the Indiana Convention Center, Ind. in Mack booth No. 3123.

“This electric bucket truck represents the next natural step in our commitment to sustainable transportation solutions,” said George Fotopoulos, vice president of E-mobility at Mack Trucks. “Our lightweight electric chassis provides the capability to handle more demanding applications, and when combined with Terex’s expertise in utility equipment, we’re delivering a solution that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in zero tailpipe emissions utility vehicles.”

Mack and Terex Join Forces

The new offering pairs Mack’s electric Mack MD7 chassis with Terex’s Optima HR55 aerial device. The collaboration combined Mack’s most capable EV chassis with Terex’s expertise in aerial booms to provide the most efficient transportation solution to the industry, according to the release.

According to Terex, the Mack MD Electric chassis enables up to 1.5 times greater range compared with other Class 6/7 medium-duty electric bucket trucks, while providing double the rear axle payload capacity. This advancement directly addresses previous challenges in the utility sector, where the combined weight of aerial equipment and battery systems often presented operational limitations.

Collaboration and Innovation

“Our collaboration with Mack Trucks represents continued movement forward in zero tailpipe emissions utility vehicles,” said Tyler Schwingler, product marketing manager at Terex Utilities. “By combining our industry-leading Optima HR55 aerial device with Mack’s innovative MDe7 chassis, we’re providing utility companies with a solution that doesn’t compromise on performance or capability while meeting their sustainability goals.”

The Terex aerial device is powered by the HyPower SmartPTO by Viatec, operating independently from the truck’s power system. This configuration ensures utility crews can complete a normal workday with the boom and outriggers without impacting the truck’s driving range.

“Electric utilities now have an EV truck with the apparatuses they need to service poles and lines, and it’s fueled by what they produce – electricity,” Fotopoulos said. “As we continue to work with body builders to progress the MD Electric across various Class 6 and 7 commercial truck applications, this collaboration demonstrates Mack’s commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that meet our customers’ specific needs.”

The electric bucket truck will be available in limited quantities in 2025. For more information about Mack’s zero emissions vehicles and complete product lineup, visit www.macktrucks.com.