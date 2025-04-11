Mack Trucks names Tri-State Truck Center 2024 North American Dealer of the Year

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mack Trucks is announcing Tri-State Truck Center of Memphis, Tenn. as its 2024 North American Dealer of the Year.

“Congratulations to Tri-State Truck Center in Memphis and the entire Tri-State team for being the Mack Trucks North American Dealer of the Year,” said Jonathan Randall, president of Mack Trucks North America. “This dealership exemplifies excellence across all aspects of the business, from sales performance to customer satisfaction. Their commitment to the Mack brand and their customers has proven them to be a leader in our dealer network.”

Dealer of the Year

The prestigious honor was revealed yesterday during Mack’s annual dealer executive meeting, recognizing Tri-State’s exceptional performance across sales, service and customer satisfaction metrics.

Mack presents the Dealer of the Year awards to dealers that exceed business targets for sales, parts, leasing and financing through Mack Financial Services (MFS), as well as those that continue to grow the business and score highly among customers for satisfaction.

Tri-State Truck Center was also named the Southeast Regional Dealer of the Year and Mack Leasing System Dealer of the Year, demonstrating their exceptional performance across multiple areas of the business.

Sales Division Winners

Additional Recognitions

Mid-Ontario Truck Centre of Barrie, Ontario, was named Canada’s Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.

TEC Equipment of Portland, Ore. was named the U.S. Mack Financial Services Dealer of the Year.

Bruckner’s Truck & Equipment, Fort Worth, Texas received the Mack Remarketing Dealer of the Year Award.

Nextran Truck Centers , Fort Myers, Florida received Parts Dealer of the Year Award.

Texarkana Mack Sales , Texarkana, Texas received the Mack Customer Experience Service Award

Ballard Truck Center , Tewksbury, Mass. earned the Mack Customer Experience Sales Award.