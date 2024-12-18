TheTrucker.com
Making a “pawsitively” Merry Christmas: Lily Transportation’s Lily Paws committee brings joy to Saginaw Animal Shelter

By Dana Guthrie -
Lily PAWS Committee provides donations at a meet-and-greet event for the City of Saginaw Animal Services. (Photo courtesy Lily)

NEEDHAM, Mass.  Employees of Lily Transportation had a “paw-sitively amazing time” hosting the City of Saginaw Animal Services recently at the company’s Fort Worth location.

“Lily Paws is a passionate committee dedicated to supporting shelter dogs across the country,” the company said in a press release. “Thanks to generous donations, Lily provides crucial supplies and essential materials to a variety of shelters, while also providing volunteers to offer hands-on assistance. The committee is committed to finding forever homes for shelter dogs and proactively promotes adoptable dogs on their social sites to ensure they receive the attention they deserve and the opportunity to be adopted by loving families.”

Coordinated by the Lily Paws committee, the event was the perfect opportunity to personally meet with the incredible shelter team, acquaint them with the mission of the PAWS committee, and formally present them with much needed dog food donations and supplies.

The shelter welcomed the much needed donations for the animals looking for their forever home. (Photo courtesy Lily)

 

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

