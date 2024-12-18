Illinois tollway gearing up for busy holiday season

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. – The calendar is turning toward the holiday week which means some special provisions and precautions should be in order.

Drivers using the Illinois Tollway during this busy holiday season should protect themselves and other drivers by slowing down and following posted speed limits as they travel to their Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year’s destinations, according to a release issued by Illinois Tollway.

The heaviest holiday traffic is expected on Friday, December 20, when about 1.9 million vehicles are forecast to travel on the Illinois Tollway system, while on Monday, December 23, about 1.7 million vehicles are projected as well.

About 1.5 million vehicles are expected on the Tollway system on Tuesday, December 24, and about 1.1 million vehicles on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Day – traditionally the Tollway’s quietest travel day — about 800,000 vehicles are expected on the Tollway system. On an average day, 1.6 million vehicles use the 294-mile Illinois Tollway system.

Drivers who need roadside assistance while traveling on the Tollway should dial *999 to receive prompt help from Highway Emergency Lane Patrols (H.E.L.P), which the Tollway plans to increase during the holiday season to ensure crews quickly locate and assist stranded drivers by changing tires, jump-starting batteries, dispensing fuel and arranging for tows.

“Our highest priority is protecting our customers, whether it’s by adding motorist aid patrols so customers can rapidly receive any roadside help they need or by urging drivers to slow down and always follow posted speed limits so they arrive safely to celebrate the holidays with family and friends,” said Illinois Tollway Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse. “Exceeding speed limits puts drivers at risk and gives them less time to react to unexpected roadway situations or changing winter weather conditions. Our most important goal this season is that our customers safely complete their holiday travels.”

Drop It and Drive

Remember to Drop It and Drive because it is illegal to use a hand-held device when driving in Illinois. Sending or receiving a text can take a driver’s eyes off the road for 5 seconds – traveling at 55 miles an hour that’s like traveling farther than the length of football field with your eyes closed. Using a cellphone behind the wheel is considered a moving violation even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic signal.

Give Them Distance

Illinois requires drivers to slow down, move over and change lanes, if possible, to make extra room when approaching ANY vehicle with lights flashing, stopped on a roadway. The Move Over Law is intended to protect first responders and roadway workers, as well as any driver who may be stopped on the side of the road, and penalties for ignoring the law have been increased to a minimum fine of $250 for a first-time violation and $750 for subsequent violations as further deterrent.

Two convenient ways to pay tolls

To make traveling as convenient as possible, the Tollway offers I-PASS and Pay By Plate offer options for both local and out-of-town holiday travelers to pay tolls. The Pay By Plate service allows drivers to be billed for tolls on the Illinois Tollway when accounts are set up within 14 days of travel, while I-PASS allows drivers with pre-paid accounts to pay tolls in Illinois and 18 other states that participate in the E-ZPass system. Drivers can use the Official Illinois Tollway App or go to www.illinoistollway.com to set up and manage their accounts, including adding license plates of family or friends traveling for the holiday.

Get real-time road condition updates

Whether the trip is short or long, sign up for Tollway Trip Tweets with real-time roadway incident information and weather conditions at Tollway Trip 90, Tollway Trip 88, Tollway Trip 355, Tollway Trip 94/294 and Tollway Trip 390.