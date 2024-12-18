TheTrucker.com
Illinois tollway lane closures suspended for holidays

By Bruce Guthrie -
According to a media release, ongoing construction activity will be restricted to better serve Tollway customers during holiday travel with any temporary maintenance and construction lane closures suspended from noon on Tuesday, December 24, through 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, and again from noon on Tuesday, December 31, through 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 2. Some construction work zones may remain in place, so drivers are reminded to slow down and obey work zone speed limits.

Areas where Tollway drivers can expect to see ongoing work include:

Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)

  • Between St. Charles Road and Roosevelt Road, southbound traffic shifts into a split configuration with two left lanes continuing on the I-294 mainline and two right lanes on auxiliary lanes providing access to exit ramps for eastbound I-290 and for westbound I-88 before reconnecting with the southbound I-294 mainline.
  • Between I-55 and North Avenue, traffic is shifted in both directions and a southbound counterflow lane between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.
  • Closures and detours are in place on the ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.
Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

