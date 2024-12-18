Illinois tollway lane closures suspended for holidays

According to a media release, ongoing construction activity will be restricted to better serve Tollway customers during holiday travel with any temporary maintenance and construction lane closures suspended from noon on Tuesday, December 24, through 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 26, and again from noon on Tuesday, December 31, through 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 2. Some construction work zones may remain in place, so drivers are reminded to slow down and obey work zone speed limits.
Areas where Tollway drivers can expect to see ongoing work include:
Tri-State Tollway (I-94/I-294/I-80)
- Between St. Charles Road and Roosevelt Road, southbound traffic shifts into a split configuration with two left lanes continuing on the I-294 mainline and two right lanes on auxiliary lanes providing access to exit ramps for eastbound I-290 and for westbound I-88 before reconnecting with the southbound I-294 mainline.
- Between I-55 and North Avenue, traffic is shifted in both directions and a southbound counterflow lane between Cermak Road and Ogden Avenue. Watch for signage indicating changing traffic patterns.
- Closures and detours are in place on the ramps connecting westbound I-290 to northbound I-294 and westbound Roosevelt Road to southbound I-294.
