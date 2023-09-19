Mary Chan named COO of Nikola Corp.

PHOENIX — Nikola Corp. on Sept. 18 announced the appointment of Mary Chan as chief operating officer (COO), effective Oct. 9.

As COO, Chan will lead the company’s engineering, programming, production, supply chain and manufacturing teams. According to a statement released by Nikola, Chan’s appointment aligns with the vision of company President and CEO Steve Girsky to streamline decision-making processes and bolster Nikola’s reputation for excellence in engineering and manufacturing.

“I have had the pleasure of collaborating with Mary for over a decade, and I cannot think of a more qualified individual to assume the role of COO at Nikola,” Girsky said. “Mary brings a solid understanding of business, combined with extensive experience in technology and transportation, spanning both engineering and management. Her expertise will be a tremendous asset to the Nikola team.”

Chan previously was a managing partner VectolQ, where she assisted with the public launch of Nikola Corp. She also served as president of the Global Connected Consumer group at General Motors (GM), where she led the first launch of 4G LTE connectivity across GM’s global brands in multiple countries. She has also held various senior executive positions at Alcatel-Lucent Lucent Technologies Inc., and has been named the “Top Woman in Wireless” by the Fierce Wireless Industry Daily.

“My career has been dedicated to pioneering smart transportation and wireless communications across automotive, telecommunications, and high-tech industries,” Chan said. “Joining Nikola represents the culmination of this journey, and I’m excited to be part of the team that will drive trucking to a zero-emissions future, encompassing trucking products, customer solutions, and the corresponding energy infrastructure.”

Chan serves as an independent Board of Director for Magna International, SBA Communications, and CommScope. She holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University.