Meadow Lark partners with OTR Solutions ‘to enhance operations’

BILLINGS, Mont. — Officials with third-party logistics company Meadow Lark Agency say they have partnered with OTR Solutions, an Atlanta-based factoring and trucking technology company, to boost their carrier payment systems.

“This carefully curated partnership with OTR Solutions allows us to enhance our operations with their precise plan for carrier invoice management,” said Meadow Lark CEO Amanda Roth. “It is a cornerstone in our strategy to reinforce operational excellence and financial resilience, starting with ensuring our loyal carrier base that they will be brought up to date on all payments owed.”

According to a news release, “with OTR Solutions’ premier back-office services supporting Meadow Lark’s carrier payment process, the Meadow Lark team can now devote their attention to cultivating carrier relationships and pursuing a strategic direction.”

The news release further notes that the collaboration will allow Meadow Lark carriers to “gain access to favorable terms, such as 21-day payment cycles for new invoices, 3% two-day QuickPay options and more.”

OTR Solutions Chief Executive Officer Fritz Owens said the transportation industry, especially carriers, is no stranger to difficult times.

“The Meadow Lark family of companies are a staple in this industry,” he added. “We are excited to bring Meadow Lark’s capabilities to the next level and allow their business to continue moving forward.”

Since its establishment in 2011, OTR Solutions has been managing carrier invoice payments and optimizing efficiency through its factoring program. OTR Solutions officials say they are “well-prepared to revolutionize Meadow Lark’s carrier payments going forward.”

“This partnership is an exciting chapter in our journey,” Roth said. “We look forward to a promising future for all of our carriers.”