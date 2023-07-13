CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1954 Fageol Van

On this edition of CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we celebrate a unique and iconic rig that has shaped the trucking industry.

This impressive 1954 Fageol Van boasts an International SD-240 engine and a Twin Coach FV-2060 transmission, both representing the pinnacle of engineering at the time.

The Fageol Motors Co., a pioneer in truck manufacturing from 1916 to 1939, was eventually acquired by T.A. Peterman, the visionary founder of Peterbilt Motor Co.

In 1927. The Fageol brothers ventured into a new chapter with Twin Coach, focusing on building buses. But in 1950, Twin Coach revived the Fageol name to create a line of moving and delivery vans. These vans, ranging from 108 to 243 inches in wheelbase, were exclusively sold through International Harvester dealers. Many components from International were utilized in building these reliable workhorses.

Stepping inside, you’ll notice that these vans were designed with a focus on cargo space rather than driver comfort. The manufacturer ingeniously merged a trailer body with a truck chassis, resulting in a flat floor from end to end. There was no separate cab, maximizing the cargo area.

While this design maximized efficiency, it did present some safety concerns: Without a separate cab, the driver and passengers were at risk if the cargo shifted forward.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos and details to [email protected].