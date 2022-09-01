MHC opens new dealership south of DFW area

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Murphy-Hoffman Company’s truck dealership in Edgecliff Village, Texas, has moved to a new facility off Interstate 35 ust south of the Dallas-Forth Worth Metroplex.

The Alvarado, Texas, location is open from 6:30 a.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

The building features 26 service bays, including CNG-compliant service capabilities, full LED lighting and a 10-acre parking lot, a news release stated

“Resting drivers can look forward to an expanded driver’s lounge with a flat screen TV, laundry services and dedicated restrooms and showers,” according to the release.

“We established ourselves in this community in 2015, and since then our customers and employees have grown significantly,” Regional Vice President and General Manager Steve Ellington said. “Enhancing our dealership with cutting-edge technology enables us to better support our employees with a safe and efficient working environment while also providing our customers with quality products and services.”

MHC Kenworth – South Fort Worth sells new Kenworth trucks and offers used truck sales, parts and service for all makes and models, as well as mobile maintenance. Additionally, MHC offers superior customer experience with capabilities of online parts ordering and service scheduling.