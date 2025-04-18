Mike Roeth to speak at FTR symposium

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Mike Roeth, executive director of the North American Council for Freight Efficiency, will be the featured speaker at the 2025 FTR State of Equipment: Heavy & Medium-Duty Commercial Vehicle Symposium next month.

“Mike’s leadership at NACFE has helped drive real-world advancements in efficiency and sustainability,” said Derek Young, vice president of marketing and sales at FTR. “His session will be essential for anyone trying to make sense of where alternative powertrains fit into future fleet strategy.”

The symposium will be held May 13 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Path to Alternative Powertrains in an Era of Regulatory Uncertainty

Roeth will lead a session titled “The Path to Alternative Powertrains in an Era of Regulatory Uncertainty.” He will explore the opportunities, challenges and roadmap for decarbonizing the commercial vehicle sector. As fleets and OEMs grapple with shifting regulations, evolving technologies, and cost considerations, Roeth’s deep industry expertise will provide attendees with much-needed clarity on what lies ahead, according to FTR.

The Symposium will also feature a full slate of sessions addressing the economic outlook, emissions regulations, supplier strategy, and equipment forecasts across both Class 8 and Medium-Duty markets.

Space is limited, with only 30 seats available for this exclusive, data-driven event. Registration is now open. Click here for more information.