Pilot adds Travel Center in Winfield, Ala.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pilot is expanding its network with the addition of a travel center in Winfield, Alabama.

“We are excited to welcome the Winfield community to our new travel center,” said Shannon Stone, director of store modernization at Pilot. “Whether fueling up, grabbing a bite to eat or enjoying a cup of the best coffee on the interstate, we look forward to being the pick-me-up you need on your daily commute or as you’re just passing through.”

Located at 159 Michael Spann Drive, the location offers an elevated experience for travelers with a host of preferred amenities. It also brings career opportunities to the Winfield community.

To celebrate, Pilot will be donating $20,000 to Winfield City Schools as part of its commitment to supporting the communities it serves.

Key Features

Key features of the travel center include:

Modern, open-concept store design Clean, spacious restrooms and showers for added comfort and convenience Large beverage coolers for a wide selection of drinks Hot and cold deli area with crave-worthy, grab-and-go options Four self-checkouts for a faster, convenient shopping experience Mobile fueling and exclusive in-app offers available through the myRewards Plus app



Investing in the Local Community

Pilot is dedicated to showing people they matter at every turn – whether in its travel centers, on the road or beyond.

As part of the company’s ongoing commitment to uplifting the communities it serves, Pilot is donating $20,000 Winfield City Schools to help fund its community program that will provide students with items such as clothing and shoes, as well as assist many other qualitative endeavors to foster student success.

“Winfield City Schools has a tradition of excellence that is reflected in the hard work of our students, faculty, administration and school board,” said Randy Thomely, superintendent of Winfield City Schools. “Our community partnerships have been paramount to that success, and we are sincerely grateful to Pilot for supporting our district. These funds will lift up our community support program and help our school district maintain a culture and climate of hard work that is also infused with compassion.”

Join Pilot in celebrating the new store by visiting the location and saving big with the myRewards Plus app. Winfield guests can save 10 cents off every gallon of gas through the app,* and now through the end of April, guests who purchase two slices of Pilot’s crave-worthy pizza will receive a free Coke. Additionally, drivers can also enjoy limited-time deals on Bluetooth devices.