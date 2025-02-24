MODE Global partners with Highway to battle fraud

DALLAS, Texas — MODE Global is partnering with Highway to strengthen MODE’s network integrity, enhance operational efficiency and elevate security across its carrier network.

“In response to the increasing rates of fraud within the industry, MODE Global is delighted to announce our partnership with Highway to elevate our risk mitigation platform,” said Lance Malesh, president, CEO, MODE Global. “This collaboration completes the carrier sourcing and vetting component of our technology ecosystem, which is built with the finest providers across the logistics landscape.”

Streamlined Onboarding and Risk Mitigation

According to a company press release, MODE’s decision to partner with Highway stems from the increasing prevalence of fraud within the logistics industry and the need for innovative tools to combat this challenge.

“Highway’s advanced fraud prevention capabilities and robust carrier sourcing tools perfectly align with MODE Global’s goals of ensuring network integrity and strategically expanding its carrier base,” the company said.”

Through this partnership, MODE Global will streamline and automate its carrier onboarding process, leveraging Highway’s centralized platform for actionable data, enhanced communication and efficient collaboration. Highway will also help MODE mitigate risk effectively while improving access to underutilized capacity, ensuring a more robust and reliable carrier network.

Tackling Industry Fraud

MODE Global customers will benefit from heightened security for their shipments through enhanced visibility during the carrier onboarding process, according to the release. Highway’s ‘Load Lock’ functionality provides an added layer of protection, identifying fraudulent actors in real time during load booking.

“Fraud prevention and network integrity are critical challenges in today’s logistics landscape, and we’re honored to partner with an industry leader like MODE Global to address them,” said Bo Carlton, senior vice president of customer success at Highway. “By collaborating with MODE’s innovative technology ecosystem, we’re creating a safer, more efficient environment for their carriers, agents, and customers on every load.”

Actionable Insights

“For agents and operators, Highway’s carrier sourcing tools provide actionable insights into strategic carrier partners outside MODE’s current network,” the release said. “This ensures accurate carrier selection, minimizes risks, and enhances operational efficiency, ultimately protecting customer freight and optimizing costs.

“Highway has already demonstrated its impact by identifying fraudulent carriers that were undetected by MODE’s existing fraud prevention measures. These insights have enabled MODE to take proactive steps to block unauthorized carriers, maintaining the integrity of its network and reducing potential risks.”