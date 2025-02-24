Carriers needed to haul Vietnam Veterans Memorial The Wall That Heals

The trucking industry plays a vital role in delivering The Wall That Heals, a traveling replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, each year for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF).

“If you’re interested in helping transport The Wall That Heals for the 2025 season, and have the necessary capacity, we invite you to be part of this meaningful program that brings the memorial to local communities,” the TCA said in a press release.

Honoring the Fallen

TCA encourages the trucking industry to support this important mission of transporting The Wall That Heals to veterans and communities across the nation.

Since 2015, TCA carrier members have transported The Wall That Heals. The exhibit that includes a three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. Along with a mobile Education Center, The Wall That Heals visits communities nationwide. The traveling exhibit honors the more than three million Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces in the Vietnam War. It bears the names of the 58,281 people who made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam.

To participate in the project click here.