Moving Memorial: Maverick takes pride in transporting The Wall That Heals

Since the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated November 13, 1982, it has become the most-visited site on the National Mall in Washington, drawing more than 5 million people per year. Even so, the vast majority of Americans, including many veterans of the infamous war, will never have the opportunity to view the memorial in person.

To help honor and preserve the legacy of those who served in Vietnam, and educate current and future generations about the impact of the war, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF) constructed The Wall That Heals — a three-quarter scale replica, complete with engravings of the more than 58,000 names recorded on the original structure. Each year, this replica travels thousands of miles, making stops in communities throughout the U.S. In 2024, for the first time, The Wall traveled to Hawaii, making stops in Hilo in January and Wailuku in February.

The 375-foot-long, 7.5-foot tall, chevron-shaped replica is transported in a 53-foot trailer that transforms into a mobile education center. The exterior of the trailer features a timeline of “The War and The Wall,” drawing the eyes of passersby on the highway.

Transporting The Wall along its annual tour is no small feat, and members of the trucking industry have stepped up to help. Since 2015, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has sponsored The Wall’s mission.

“TCA is proud to continue our partnership with VVMF to help bring The Wall That Heals to communities across our nation and support the mission of honoring veterans and educating all generations about the impact of the Vietnam War,” said TCA President Jim Ward. “This is a great opportunity for our members and their drivers to get involved and bring this special memorial to their communities.”

For TCA’s member carriers, hauling The Wall is an honor and privilege, and there is no shortage of drivers, many of them military veterans themselves, waiting in line for a chance to take part.

North Little Rock, Arkansas-based Maverick Transportation has been moving the memorial since 2021.

Supporting the nation’s military has always been a vital part of the company’s culture, according to John Coppens, vice president of operations for Maverick. In the early 2010s, when the carrier was approved for the GI Bill on-the-job Training program, Maverick’s investment in hiring military veterans accelerated.

“We first started talking about the idea of getting involved in 2018, and then with the emergence of our Military Veteran wrapped trucks — nicknamed ‘Salute’ — in 2019, we really wanted to be part of the program,” Coppens said. “We were scheduled for an event in 2020, but COVID-19 canceled it, so our first move was in 2021.”

Of course, many motor carriers participate each year in transporting The Wall along each leg of its journey. Coppens told Truckload Authority that Maverick is responsible for at least one move each year, occasionally more as the need arises.

“We have a total of five Salute veteran tribute trucks, and we’re always open to doing more with The Wall That Heals,” he said. “It’s a popular program and a great one for those carriers that wish to recognize their veterans and the programs thy have built to support them and their families.

“It’s a big honor and many drivers with military roots, specifically those with connections to veterans of the Vietnam War, find the privilege of transporting the wall more emotional and personally gratifying than they ever expected” he continued.

The process of selecting drivers to haul The Wall varies from carrier to carrier. At Maverick, Coppens said, drivers who are interested in piloting the memorial rig undergo an interview process that helps leadership better understand each one’s military experience and interest in the program.

Once selected for the honor, the drivers face more challenges.

“One of the main hurdles is overcoming the attention driving a Salute truck brings, specifically when hauling The Wall or being part of a parade or other charitable events,” Coppens explained. “The extra attention is great, but it can also be exhausting.”

For the company’s inaugural tour in 2021, Eric Curlett, a 20-year Marine Corps veteran who’s driven for Maverick for nearly a decade, piloted the Salute tractor-trailer containing The Wall and mobile education unit.

“I was very proud to haul The Wall,” Curlett said. “It was an honor. I am a veteran of a foreign war, and to see something like this that honors the people who fought — it was a top honor of my life.”

The following year, in 2022, Curlett helped with the setup of The Wall during its visit to Cabot, Arkansas. He says that experience allowed him to meet many visitors and hear their stories.

“I met and witnessed a Vietnam veteran who was able to receive an award for serving while The Wall was set up in Cabot. That was such an honor,” he shared, adding that he was also touched by one of the volunteers who was helping set up the exhibit.

“Toward the end of the setup, she carried a piece of The Wall that had her father’s name listed on it,” he said. “That really stood out to me.”

The Maverick team is proud to support The Wall That Heals, the nation’s military veterans, and the company’s drivers.

“We love and respect our Salute drivers for all they have done and continue to do to represent their service men and women as well as Maverick,” Coppens said.

Photos courtesy of Maverick Transportation