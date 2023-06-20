MODE Transportation honored with PepsiCo Award

DALLAS — MODE Transportation has been awarded the 2023 PepsiCo Broker Sustainability Carrier of the Year Award. This is the second year the company, a third-party logistics firm that has partnered with PepsiCo for more than 30 years, has been honored with the award.

According to a press release, as a leading third-party logistics provider, MODE, an EPA-certified SmartWay Logistics Company Partner, is dedicated to creating a culture of sustainable business practices. MODE Transportation measures, benchmarks, and tracks efforts to increase efficiency and fuel economy to create a cleaner, more sustainable future. MODE has achieved Level 1 with SmartWay, the highest possible ranking in the SmartWay categories.

PepsiCo representatives said MODE Transportation was also chosen because of its “dedication to assisting shippers with minimizing waste through various supply chain strategies (e.g., eliminating empty miles, co-loading freight, etc.).”

Lance Malesh, the MODE Global CEO, says he is proud to have earned this honor.

“I could not be more proud of the MODE Transportation team and their dedication to serving our customers and creating partnerships that deliver value,” Malesh said. “To receive this level of recognition, not once but twice, from a renowned organization like PepsiCo is a true honor and speaks volumes to the level of commitment our team has to provide meaningful solutions to help our customers reach ESG and sustainability targets.”