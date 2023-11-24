Montgomery Logistics names the 2023 Q3 Carrier of the Quarter

BIRMINGHAM — In a Nov. 21 news release, Montgomery Logistics announced Summerford Truck Line of Ashford, Alabama, as the third quarter’s winner for the 2023 Carrier of the Quarter.

In the past, Summerford has received multiple nominations for the Carrier of the Quarter award and praise from the Montgomery operations team. According to the news release, the operations team has said that Summerford’s “communication is always clear, with regular updates from pick-up to delivery.”

“The seven-year partnership that Summerford and Montgomery have is amazing,” said Jessica Hamilton, Montgomery’s career relations manager. “Each year, we see an increase in the freight they haul. We are very thankful to have a partnership with a company like Summerford. They always strive for greatness and exceed even the highest of expectations. Summerford always sets a high standard with their quality of work. We are ready for 2024, knowing that we have this strong and exceptional partnership.”

Summerford’s Operations Supervisor, Keith Johnson, is equally pleased with the partnership with Montgomery.

“The partnership with Montgomery Logistics has been a tremendous boost to the growth of our company,” he said. “Their understanding of our needs and how we fit their customer base makes them an invaluable partner for us. Everyone that I interact with at Montgomery has been helpful in getting us to the point of qualifying for this honor. We are thankful for this recognition, and we look forward to continuing this great partnership!”

The Carrier of the Quarter award was established to recognize carriers for their daily consistency, safety measures taken, reliability and outstanding value to Montgomery Logistics through their long-term partnership.