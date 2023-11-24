2 dead after big rig, passenger vehicle collide in Virginia

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a double-fatality crash involving a tractor-trailer at 7 a.m. on Nov. 22.
The wreck happened at mile marker 43 along Interstate 77.
According to the police report, VSP determined that the passenger vehicle was “attempting to use an emergency cross-over on Interstate 77 when it collided with a tractor-trailer heading northbound.”
The victims’ identities were not immediately released.
