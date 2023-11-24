TheTrucker.com
2 dead after big rig, passenger vehicle collide in Virginia

By Erica N. Guy -
Virginia State Police reported 2 killed in a Wythe County crash in the morning hours of Nov. 22, 2023. (Courtesy: WRIC Richmond)

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a double-fatality crash involving a tractor-trailer at 7 a.m. on Nov. 22.

The wreck happened at mile marker 43 along Interstate 77.

According to the police report, VSP determined that the passenger vehicle was “attempting to use an emergency cross-over on Interstate 77 when it collided with a tractor-trailer heading northbound.”

The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

Erica N. Guy

Erica N. Guy
Born and raised in Little Rock, AR, Erica N. Guy decided to stay in her hometown to begin her professional career in journalism. Since obtaining her bachelor's degree from UAPB, Erica has professionally written for several publications about several topics ranging from lifestyle, tech, culture, and entertainment, just to name a few. Continuing her love for her hometown, she joined our team in June 2023, where she is currently a staff writer. Her career goals include continuing storytelling through her writing by being the best professional writer she can be. In her spare time, Erica enjoys trying new foods, cozying up with a good book, spending time with family and friends, and establishing herself as a future businesswoman.
