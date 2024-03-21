More truck parking: TravelCenters of America opens new Arkansas location

WESTLAKE, Ohio — TravelCenters of America is adding 100 new parking spots in Arkansas with the opening of a new travel center.
According to a news release, the new travel center is a franchised site offering food, fuel, convenience items and other services and amenities for professional truck drivers and motorists.
With the opening of TA Atkins– located at 100 Fish Lake Drive — there are now a total of five TA locations in Arkansas.
TA Atkins offers:
- Two QSRs: Sbarro (opening April 1) and Charley’s Cheesesteaks (coming July 2024)
- Six diesel fueling positions with DEF
- Eight gasoline fueling positions
- 100 truck parking spaces
- 50 car parking spaces
- Six showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry facilities
- CAT Scale
“TA’s mission is to return every traveler to the road better than they came and the company also strives to make the communities it serves better,” the news release states. “In celebration of the TA Atkins opening, TA is donating $2,500 to the Main Street Mission, a local food bank serving the Atkins area.”
Mr. Worthen needs to point out how many of these truck stops take advantage of truck drivers.. by charging them to park.and, raising prices for showers .. when they have spent hundreds of dollars fueling at the very facility.
Prices keep rising for drivers, and we ” yes. I said WE.” cannot even deduct anything, come tax time, anymore.
Things need to change for the drivers.