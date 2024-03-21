TheTrucker.com
On video: California cops arrest suspect who locked himself inside big rig

By John Worthen -
This still shot -- taken from a San Bernadino, Calif., police officer's video body camera -- shows the cab of a big rig where a suspect is hiding. (Courtesy: San Bernadino Police Department)

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Bernadino, California, Police Department has released body camera footage of a wild incident involving a suspect hiding inside a big rig.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, officers in late February responded to a call regarding a male subject swinging a knife and a bat, striking multiple vehicles.

“While officers were enroute, the subject locked himself into a semi-truck at a construction site,” the Facebook post states. “After multiple attempts to get the combative suspect out of the semi, officers deployed their tasers. Eventually, officers were able to pull him from the rig and take him into custody. He was booked on felony charges.”

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

