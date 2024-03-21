On video: California cops arrest suspect who locked himself inside big rig

SAN BERNADINO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Bernadino, California, Police Department has released body camera footage of a wild incident involving a suspect hiding inside a big rig.
According to a Facebook post made by the department, officers in late February responded to a call regarding a male subject swinging a knife and a bat, striking multiple vehicles.
“While officers were enroute, the subject locked himself into a semi-truck at a construction site,” the Facebook post states. “After multiple attempts to get the combative suspect out of the semi, officers deployed their tasers. Eventually, officers were able to pull him from the rig and take him into custody. He was booked on felony charges.”
