Motive appoints Adam Block as chief revenue officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Motive is appointing Adam Block as chief revenue officer (CRO).

“I am honored to step into the CRO position because of the important role Motive plays for its customers,” said Motive Chief Revenue Officer Adam Block. “It is rare to have the opportunity to lead a team that is selling a product with such an inspiring mission and customer value proposition. Motive is making roads safer for drivers and communities, and at the same time, making physical economy organizations more productive and more profitable.”

Spurring Company Growth

With over two decades of experience leading high-performing SaaS sales teams, Block has been instrumental in scaling Motive’s sales organization since joining two years ago as vice president of Enterprise, according to a company press release.

Under Block’s leadership, the enterprise team delivered a banner fiscal year 2024, adding major customers across industries, including FedEx Freight, KONE, Davey Tree, Mavis Tires & Brakes, Peak Utilities, CoolSys, and Inframark. As CRO, Block will oversee global revenue and go-to-market functions, including sales, business development, strategy, operations, sales engineering, and partnerships.

Record Fiscal Year

Record revenue growth and enterprise momentum under Block’s leadership helped Motive close a record fiscal year in 2024. Motive increased the number of both $1 million ARR customers and $100K ARR customers by approximately 50% year-over-year, and achieved positive cash flow in Q4. He spearheaded successful new market expansions across Mexico, Canada, and the public sector, which further propelled growth.

“Motive’s AI is transforming how our customers manage their physical operations,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO. “Adam has played a pivotal role in shaping Motive’s enterprise sales team growth and development, driving revenue, and guiding the company’s go-to-market efforts. His proven ability to scale teams and deliver results will be critical as we meet growing global demand for our AI-powered solutions.”

Since joining two years ago, Block has helped nearly triple the size of Motive’s enterprise business, build and scale the company’s enterprise sales team, and increased Motive’s market contact by over 500%.

Block previously served as vice president at Medallia during the company’s successful initial public offering and subsequent $6.4B acquisition. Before Medallia, he served in sales leadership roles at Tenmast software (now MRI software) and Zeta Marketing, an internet marketing startup.