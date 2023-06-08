Musket opens diesel exhaust fluid terminal near Boston

HOUSTON — Musket Corp., the trading and logistics arm of the Love’s Family of Companies, recently opened a diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) terminal in Taunton, Massachusetts. This is the company’s 23rd facility in the United States and the first of several new DEF terminals slated to open this year, according to a company statement.

The terminal has a dedicated rail spur and 525,000 gallons of storage capacity that will provide year-round access to DEF for all customers in the northeast region, including Love’s Travel Stops.

“We’re thrilled to open our first DEF terminal in the New England market,” said Brian Hoover, director of DEF for Musket. “Taunton expands Musket’s DEF footprint providing necessary supply redundancy to support wholesale distributors, retail outlets and commercial truck drivers throughout the region. Musket DEF terminals not only provide reliable supply, but also reduce empty miles in a challenging transportation market.”

Musket currently has 23 terminals in 16 states and will open terminals in Theodore, Alabama, and Plymouth, Minnesota, this summer, with plans for additional locations by the end of 2023.