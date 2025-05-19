National Carriers Inc. names first group of Drivers of the Year finalists

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) is proud to announcing the first four finalists for its 2025 Driver of the Year.

“Each month, National Carriers selects an outstanding driver to recognize for their continued contributions to our company’s success,” said Ed Kentner, NCI spokesman. “When making each selection, we consider service, safety, attitude, and appearance. These driving professionals transcend the requirements for superior performance and are the elite of the “Elite” fleet.”

Bradley Rickman, Ty Gurr, Ronald Hotchkiss, and Ken Bohn have each been named Driver of the Month in 2025. All recipients are recognized for their customer service, advancement of safety, and positive attitude. Each driver has received a $1,000 bonus and is now eligible for 2025 Driver of the Year recognition and the $10,000 bonus that is awarded to the winner.

Bradley Rickman

Rickman is a professional company driver who joined the “Elite” fleet in 2017. Residing in northwest Oklahoma, he transports cattle hides from National Beef Packing Company’s beef processing plants in southwest Kansas to a National Beef Packing Company tannery in northwest Missouri. Since joining NCI, Rickman has operated his truck without an accident for more than one million miles. He was recognized as January 2025 Driver of the Month.

Ty Gurr

An Ocala, Fla. resident, Gurr, was named February Driver of the Month. He transports refrigerated freight throughout the lower 48 states. Joining National Carriers in 2021 as a company driver, Gurr quickly established himself as a leader in customer service and safety. His continued dedication to excellence has made him a valuable member of the “Elite” fleet.

Ronald Hotchkiss

Owner-operator Hotchkiss has been a member of the National Carriers driving force for twelve years. Concentrating on servicing customers in the Midwest, Hotchkiss is known for his professional demeanor and appearance. He is a US Army veteran and was recognized in March as Driver of the Month.

Ken Bohn

Bohn was named Driver of the Month for April. He also served in the US Army and now operates a company truck on the 48-state refrigerated lease. Since 2019, Ken has proven to be a reliable and safe driver who excels in customer service. His willingness to help and his dedication to excellence make him an invaluable member of the National Carriers team