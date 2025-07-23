TheTrucker.com
National Carriers Inc. welcomes new president Steve Hart

By Dana Guthrie -
Steve Hart leads the way as new president of National Carriers Inc. (Photo courtesy NCI)

IRVING, Texas — National Carriers Inc. (NCI) is welcoming a new leader.

Stepping into the role of president Hart will oversee the day-to-day operations of NCI’s trucking and logistics business.

“Being part of the ‘Elite Fleet’ means joining a tradition of excellence built on trust, dedication, and results,” Hart said. “I’m honored to lead this next chapter and work alongside a team that will help carry that legacy forward with focus and care.”

According to an NCI media release, Hart brings extensive experience in transportation, logistics and supply chain leadership. Most recently, he served as vice president at Sysco, where he led $1B+ transportation operations across North America and developed cold chain, compliance, and procurement strategies. He also played a key role in integrating departments, enhancing S&OP planning and strengthening strategic supplier partnerships.

