Pilot opening new location in Colorado

HUDSON, Colo. — In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Pilot announced expansion with the opening of a new travel center in Hudson, Colorado.

“Conveniently situated at 7044 County Rd 49, this new location is now open and built to meet the needs of professional drivers, offering a variety of thoughtful amenities,” the release stated.

What can drivers can expect at the new Hudson stop?

117 dedicated truck parking spaces90 car parking spaces

8 diesel lanes for efficient fueling

Clean, roomy restrooms and showers

Public laundry facilities for on-the-go convenience

A hot and cold deli with quick, hearty meal options

Fully stocked coolers with a wide beverage selection

Four self-checkouts for added speed and convenience

Mobile fueling and exclusive perks via the myRewards Plus app

“Whether drivers need fuel, a meal, or just a place to recharge, this location is designed to keep them moving comfortably and efficiently,” the release stated.

Pilot Flying J has over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces. Pilot Flying J is part of Pilot Company’s family of brands. Founded in 1958 by Jim A. Haslam II and currently led by CEO Adam Wright, Pilot Company is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee and employs more than 30,000 team members.