Train collision with big rig shuts down roadway for several hours

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — A Norfolk Southern freight train has collided with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning in Allentown, Penn., according to a report from Lehigh Valley Live news outlet.
The collision was around 11:20 a.m., according to Norfolk Southern Communications Manager Kasandra Ortiz. The crash was at South 12th and Vultee streets. The train was approximately two miles long.
The tractor-trailer was reportedly hauling glass bottles. There were no injuries in the crash according to fire officials as well as Norfolk Southern as reported by Lehigh Valley Live.
The crash shut down the rail and roadway for nearly 12 hours.
