Train collision with big rig shuts down roadway for several hours

By Bruce Guthrie -
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A Norfolk Southern train crashed with an 18-wheeler in Allentown Penn. on Tuesday. (Courtesy of Lehigh Valley Fire Scene Photos)

ALLENTOWN, Penn. — A Norfolk Southern freight train has collided with a tractor-trailer on Tuesday morning in Allentown, Penn., according to a report from Lehigh Valley Live news outlet.

The collision was around 11:20 a.m., according to Norfolk Southern Communications Manager Kasandra Ortiz. The crash was at South 12th and Vultee streets. The train was approximately two miles long.

The tractor-trailer was reportedly hauling glass bottles. There were no injuries in the crash according to fire officials as well as Norfolk Southern as reported by Lehigh Valley Live.

The crash shut down the rail and roadway for nearly 12 hours.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
