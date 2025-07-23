Smith System unveils new brand identity

ARLINGTON, Texas — Smith System is revealing a brand redesign that reflects the company’s ongoing evolution and solutions.

“Our new identity reflects the innovative, accessible, and data-driven company we are today,” said Derek Dunaway, CEO of Smith System. “It honors our legacy of saving lives while signaling a bold future built on connected driver safety solutions.”

Integration of Technology and Analytics

According to a company press release, the updated look and feel embody the integration of technology and analytics into the traditional Smith System, designed to provide enhanced benefits for fleet customers through substantial digital product expansion and modernization.

“A new logo and website serve as the initial visual representation of this evolution, focusing on the future while emphasizing the company’s proven Smith5Keys method, which organizations worldwide have relied on for over 70 years to enhance driver behavior,” Smith System said. “The 5Keys method trains drivers to see more, think ahead and maintain control. Building on this foundation, the company is developing connected solutions that transform real-world insights into safer driving on a larger scale.”

A Modern Look

“The new logo reflects how Smith System continues to advance safety by making it intuitive and straightforward,” the release said. “By combining world-class in-person instruction with scalable digital tools, the company enables organizations to address risks in real-time and cultivate safer drivers at any time and from anywhere.”

The newly launched website provides a cleaner, mobile-optimized experience with intuitive navigation and clear, easy-to-understand explanations of the 5Keys and the company’s connected safety solutions, along with proven success stories.

Driver Risk Management platform

At the center of the rebrand is Smith System’s enhanced Driver Risk Management platform, which fuses The Smith5Keys behavior-based safety philosophy with modern analytics, mobile coaching and corrective action recommendations.

“Smith’s new platform is intended to bring risk management closer to every stakeholder in a fleet,” the company said. “Drivers can now experience technology-enabled training, a scorecard based on Smith’s industry-leading 5Keys and the ability to receive mobile-based telematics and training. Corporate trainers can now use Smith’s in-car technology to digitize their fleet’s training, assess improvement of their drivers over time and apply automated corrective action and materials to drivers who need it. All of this can be tracked, monitored and assigned by fleet and safety managers in a way that lets them manage driver risk management for the first time.”

Smith System currently delivers solutions in more than 20 languages across 100+ countries, empowering fleets of all sizes to reduce risk, increase accountability and instill a culture of safety, according to the release.