Navigate the future of freight with Truckstop’s Risk Assessment System

BOISE, Idaho — Truckstop has unveiled its new Risk Assessment System which the company’s latest advanced technology solution designed to further protect its customers and industry participants.

“Fraud in the freight industry evolves daily at a breakneck pace,” said Julia Laurin, chief product officer, Truckstop. “We are launching the Risk Assessment System to give our customers and network participants another practical tool that breaks the tension of protecting their business and growing efficiently. The solution leverages real-time data from Truckstop’s ecosystem to provide a proprietary view of fraud and business risks, using innovative technology to detect emerging fraud signals.”

According to a company media release, The Risk Assessment System seamlessly integrates with Truckstop’s freight network platform and products, such as Truckstop’s RMISsolution, leveraging billions of carrier data points to identify key risks of freight businesses and block unqualified attempts to access Truckstop’s trusted network and products.

Another key fraud prevention tool that will be paired with Truckstop’s Risk Assessment System is ID Verification. ID Verification compares an individual’s government-issued ID with a real-time photograph, helping ensure a user is who they say they are. This comprehensive approach allows Truckstop to offer insights while ensuring a seamless user experience.

Truckstop’s Risk Assessment System will first be made available to Truckstop’s RMIS customers through an early access program in Q4.