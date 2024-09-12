Louisiana reports numerous road closings due to effects of Francine

BATON ROUGE — Many roads and state routes in Louisiana remain closed because of the effects of Hurricane Francine, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DODT).
In addition, many traffic signals are not working because of power outages, DODT says. Drivers encountering dark traffic signals should treat these intersections as four-way stops in the absence of law enforcement personnel directing traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas using the following resources:
MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.
511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and X pages.
As of 10:42 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 12, the following roadways remain closed:
Lafayette Region:
- Little Prairie Bridge is closed to marine traffic
- LA 14 Bypass Bridge is closed to marine traffic
- Perry Bridge is closed to marine traffic
- Delcambre Bridge is closed to marine traffic
- LA 3147 between Veazey Road & Front Ridge Road (Vermilion Parish) is closed
- LA 182 between Pluto Road & Andrew St. (St. Mary Parish) is closed
Baton Rouge Region:
- Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry is closed
- LA 22 at Walter Hill Road (Ascension Parish) is closed
- LA 1 North at LA 405 (Ascension Parish) is closed
- LA 22 at I-10 (Ascension Parish) is closed
- LA 1 Northbound at Laurel Ridge Road (Ascension/Iberville PL) is closed
- LA 1 north of LA 402 (Assumption Parish) is closed
- LA 991 (River Road) (Iberville Parish) is closed
- LA 70 in Pierre Part (Assumption Parish) is closed
- LA 79 at LA 69 (Assumption Parish) is closed
- LA 308 (Assumption Parish) is closed
- 408 LA 1 (Assumption Parish) is closed
- LA 621 at Joe Gautreaux Road (Ascension Parish) is closed
- US 61 at LA 421 (West Feliciana Parish) is closed
- Amite River at Clio movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Amite River at Port Vincent movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Amite River – French Settlement movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- LA 182 between LA 182 & LA 398 (Assumption & Terrebonne parishes) is closed
- Bayou Paul Road between Log Road & Etta Drive (Iberville Parish) is closed
- Manchac Road between Pecan Drive & Bayou Paul Road (Iberville Parish) is closed
- LA 22 between Amite River & River Scrape (Livingston Parish) is closed
New Orleans Region:
- LA 45 (Barataria) floodgate is closed
- LA 47 (Hayne Blvd./Downman Road) floodgate is closed
- LA 39 (Plaquemine/St.Bernard PL) floodgate is closed.
- LA 23 (Venice) floodgate is closed.
- LA 665 (Lafourche) floodgate is closed.
- LA 56 (Terrebonne) floodgate is closed.
- US 51 northbound at I-10 (St. John the Baptist Parish) is closed
- LA 433 at Carroll Rd (St. Tammany Parish) is closed
- LA 662 from LA 182 to LA 398 (Terrebonne Parish) is closed
- Chef Menteur Pass movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Des Allemands Bayou movable bridge (St. Charles Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- H.N.C. – Danziger movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- H.N.C. – Judge Perez movable bridge (Plaquemines Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- H.N.C. – Judge Seeber movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- H.N.C. – Sen. Ted Hickey movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Lafourche Bayou-Golden Meadow Bridge is closed to marine and vehicular traffic
- Lake Pontchartrain – north DRW (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Laloutre Bayou movable bridge (St. Bernard Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- LA 308 between Blouin Street & La Borne Street (Lafourche Parish) is closed
- LA 182 between LA 182 & LA 398 (Assumption & Terrebonne parishes) is closed
- LA 315 southbound between Spencer Road & Riley Drive (Terrebonne Parish) is closed
Hammond Region:
- LA 22 (Livingston Parish) is closed
- LA 40 (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed
- LA 442 near Copperhead Road (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed
- LA 1064 near LA 443 (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed
- Bayou Liberty movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Bonfouca Bayou movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- East Pearl River movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- Tchefuncte/Madisonville movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic
- LA 1091 between Cornhe Road & Henry Road (St. Tammany Parish) is closed
- US 51 between Woodland Drive & Frenier Road (St. John Parish) is closed
- LA 433 between Robert Road & Carroll Road (St. Tammany Parish) is closed
Lake Charles Region:
- Cameron ferry is closed
Chase Region:
- Duty ferry is closed
The following roads are closed due to downed trees:
Ascension Parish:
- LA 22 at Walter Hill Road
- LA 22 at I-10
- LA 429
Assumption Parish:
- LA 1 North of LA 402
- LA 70 in Pierre Part
- LA 70 at Dow Road
- 408 LA 1
- LA 1003
- LA 996
Iberville Parish:
- LA 991 (River Road)
St. Mary Parish:
- LA 70 from Belle River to Stephensville Road
Tangipahoa Parish
- LA 1064 near LA 443
Terrebonne Parish:
- LA 662 from LA 182 to LA 398
West Feliciana Parish:
- US 61 at LA 421
The following roads are closed due to downed power lines:
Ascension Parish:
- LA 1 North at LA 405
- LA 621 at Joe Gautreaux Rd
Iberville Parish:
- LA 1 North at Laurel Ridge Road
Livingston Parish:
- LA 22 near Bull Run Rd
Tangipahoa Parish:
- LA 40 near Sweetwater Rd
Roads closed due to high water include:
Orleans Parish:
- US 11 floodgate to I-10 (passable, but water still present)
- US 90 floodgate to Chef Menteur Highway Bridge (passable, but water still present)
- LA 428 at US 90B underpass
St. Bernard Parish:
- LA 46 (Florrissant Highway) (passable, but water still present)
St. John the Baptist Parish:
- US 51 at I-10
St. Tammany Parish:
- LA 433 at Carroll Road
Linda Garner-Bunch has been in publishing for more than 30 years. You name it, Linda has written about it. She has served as an editor for a group of national do-it-yourself publications and has coordinated the real estate section of Arkansas’ only statewide newspaper, in addition to working on a variety of niche publications ranging from bridal magazines to high-school sports previews and everything in between. She is also an experienced photographer and copy editor who enjoys telling the stories of the “Knights of the Highway,” as she calls our nation’s truck drivers.