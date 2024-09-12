Louisiana reports numerous road closings due to effects of Francine

BATON ROUGE — Many roads and state routes in Louisiana remain closed because of the effects of Hurricane Francine, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DODT).

In addition, many traffic signals are not working because of power outages, DODT says. Drivers encountering dark traffic signals should treat these intersections as four-way stops in the absence of law enforcement personnel directing traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes to impacted areas using the following resources:

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and X pages.

As of 10:42 a.m. local time on Thursday, Sept. 12, the following roadways remain closed:

Lafayette Region:

Little Prairie Bridge is closed to marine traffic

LA 14 Bypass Bridge is closed to marine traffic

Perry Bridge is closed to marine traffic

Delcambre Bridge is closed to marine traffic

LA 3147 between Veazey Road & Front Ridge Road (Vermilion Parish) is closed

LA 182 between Pluto Road & Andrew St. (St. Mary Parish) is closed

Baton Rouge Region:

Plaquemine/Sunshine ferry is closed

LA 22 at Walter Hill Road (Ascension Parish) is closed

LA 1 North at LA 405 (Ascension Parish) is closed

LA 22 at I-10 (Ascension Parish) is closed

LA 1 Northbound at Laurel Ridge Road (Ascension/Iberville PL) is closed

LA 1 north of LA 402 (Assumption Parish) is closed

LA 991 (River Road) (Iberville Parish) is closed

LA 70 in Pierre Part (Assumption Parish) is closed

LA 79 at LA 69 (Assumption Parish) is closed

LA 308 (Assumption Parish) is closed

408 LA 1 (Assumption Parish) is closed

LA 621 at Joe Gautreaux Road (Ascension Parish) is closed

US 61 at LA 421 (West Feliciana Parish) is closed

Amite River at Clio movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Amite River at Port Vincent movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Amite River – French Settlement movable bridge (Livingston Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

LA 182 between LA 182 & LA 398 (Assumption & Terrebonne parishes) is closed

Bayou Paul Road between Log Road & Etta Drive (Iberville Parish) is closed

Manchac Road between Pecan Drive & Bayou Paul Road (Iberville Parish) is closed

LA 22 between Amite River & River Scrape (Livingston Parish) is closed

New Orleans Region:

LA 45 (Barataria) floodgate is closed

LA 47 (Hayne Blvd./Downman Road) floodgate is closed

LA 39 (Plaquemine/St.Bernard PL) floodgate is closed.

LA 23 (Venice) floodgate is closed.

LA 665 (Lafourche) floodgate is closed.

LA 56 (Terrebonne) floodgate is closed.

US 51 northbound at I-10 (St. John the Baptist Parish) is closed

LA 433 at Carroll Rd (St. Tammany Parish) is closed

LA 662 from LA 182 to LA 398 (Terrebonne Parish) is closed

Chef Menteur Pass movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Des Allemands Bayou movable bridge (St. Charles Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

H.N.C. – Danziger movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

H.N.C. – Judge Perez movable bridge (Plaquemines Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

H.N.C. – Judge Seeber movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

H.N.C. – Sen. Ted Hickey movable bridge (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Lafourche Bayou-Golden Meadow Bridge is closed to marine and vehicular traffic

Lake Pontchartrain – north DRW (Orleans Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Laloutre Bayou movable bridge (St. Bernard Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

LA 308 between Blouin Street & La Borne Street (Lafourche Parish) is closed

LA 182 between LA 182 & LA 398 (Assumption & Terrebonne parishes) is closed

LA 315 southbound between Spencer Road & Riley Drive (Terrebonne Parish) is closed

Hammond Region:

LA 22 (Livingston Parish) is closed

LA 40 (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed

LA 442 near Copperhead Road (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed

LA 1064 near LA 443 (Tangipahoa Parish) is closed

Bayou Liberty movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Bonfouca Bayou movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

East Pearl River movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

Tchefuncte/Madisonville movable bridge (St. Tammany Parish) is closed to marine traffic & open to vehicular traffic

LA 1091 between Cornhe Road & Henry Road (St. Tammany Parish) is closed

US 51 between Woodland Drive & Frenier Road (St. John Parish) is closed

LA 433 between Robert Road & Carroll Road (St. Tammany Parish) is closed

Lake Charles Region:

Cameron ferry is closed

Chase Region:

Duty ferry is closed

The following roads are closed due to downed trees:

Ascension Parish:

LA 22 at Walter Hill Road

LA 22 at I-10

LA 429

Assumption Parish:

LA 1 North of LA 402

LA 70 in Pierre Part

LA 70 at Dow Road

408 LA 1

LA 1003

LA 996

Iberville Parish:

LA 991 (River Road)

St. Mary Parish:

LA 70 from Belle River to Stephensville Road

Tangipahoa Parish

LA 1064 near LA 443

Terrebonne Parish:

LA 662 from LA 182 to LA 398

West Feliciana Parish:

US 61 at LA 421

The following roads are closed due to downed power lines:

Ascension Parish:

LA 1 North at LA 405

LA 621 at Joe Gautreaux Rd

Iberville Parish:

LA 1 North at Laurel Ridge Road

Livingston Parish:

LA 22 near Bull Run Rd

Tangipahoa Parish:

LA 40 near Sweetwater Rd

Roads closed due to high water include:

Orleans Parish:

US 11 floodgate to I-10 (passable, but water still present)

US 90 floodgate to Chef Menteur Highway Bridge (passable, but water still present)

LA 428 at US 90B underpass

St. Bernard Parish:

LA 46 (Florrissant Highway) (passable, but water still present)

St. John the Baptist Parish:

US 51 at I-10

St. Tammany Parish:

LA 433 at Carroll Road