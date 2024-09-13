South Dakota rep introduces bill to stop use of China’s LiDAR technology by DOT

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has introduced legislation to prohibit use of the Chinese-affiliated LiDAR technology to be used by the Department of Transportation (DOT).

“America should not rely on this technology from our adversaries,” Johnson said. “China’s access to highly detailed maps of our country’s infrastructure, from ports to highways to railroads, is a big threat to our national security. We must keep our sensitive data out of the hands of those who seek to undermine our nation.”

According to a press release from Johnson’s office, Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) is a remote sensing technology that captures detailed three-dimensional maps of surrounding environments with millimeter-level accuracy.

“LiDAR is a foundational technology of the future, critical to the development of everything from automobiles to our roads and bridges,” said United States House Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party Chairman John Moolenaar. “By prohibiting the Department of Transportation from using CCP-affiliated LiDAR technology, Congress will get ahead of yet another supply chain dependency on the CCP and reduce the Party’s leverage over our industries and our country. I am thankful for Rep. Johnson’s leadership on this critical issue.”

Johnson introduced this bill alongside Moolenaar, Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik and Rep. John Garamendi.

“The U.S. cannot rely on Communist China for emerging critical technologies such as LiDAR,” said Stefanik. “Unsecure LiDAR produced by our greatest strategic adversary jeopardizes our national security and undermines the competitiveness of American companies. I am proud to join Congressman Dusty Johnson and Chairman John Moolenaar in introducing legislation to root out Communist Chinese-manufactured LiDAR from the United States.”

Legislation:

The Securing Infrastructure from Adversaries Act would prohibit the DOT from utilizing LiDAR technology from foreign adversaries, effective June 30, 2026.

Specifically, the DOT is prohibited from –

Procuring LiDAR from a covered company.

Contracting with entities using LiDAR from a covered company.

Providing loans or grants to entities using LiDAR from a covered company. Covered LiDAR companies include – Any entity on the Consolidated Screening List. Any entity on the 1260H list. Any entity that is domiciled or subject to unmitigated foreign ownership by the People’s Republic of China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.



According to the release, LiDAR is a remote sensing technology that captures detailed three-dimensional maps of surrounding environments with millimeter-level accuracy. LiDAR is widely utilized in the transportation space within autonomous vehicles, drone inspection of critical infrastructure, traffic control systems, railroad grade crossings, airports and more.

“U.S. firms initially led in LiDAR production, but the People’s Republic of China (PRC) firms are gaining market share at an alarming rate, some while using questionable practices related to U.S. intellectual property,” the release said. “While competition in the market is not inherently bad, PRC companies are subject to the country’s National Security Law which states all companies must provide any available data collected by their products and systems to the Chinese Communist Party, when required.”

Read full bill text here.