Netradyne hits +100M milestone in positive driver recognition

SAN DIEGO, Calif — Netradyne is announcing a driver safety achievement — over 100 million DriverStar events have been awarded to professional drivers around the globe through its positive reinforcement platform.

“Recognition of safe driving is a reflection of where culture is shifting,” said Avneesh Agrawal, CEO of Netradyne. “It shows us that safety isn’t just managed from the top down—the drivers themselves own it. And that changes everything.”

DriverStar

Unlike traditional safety models that emphasize violations or risky events, DriverStar focuses on recognizing and reinforcing proactive, safe driving habits as they happen.

Built into Netradyne’s Driver•i safety platform, the program utilizes real-time analysis and edge computing to capture positive behaviors and reward drivers for consistent, responsible performance, helping fleets establish a culture rooted in accountability, motivation and continuous improvement.

DriverStar is unique in that its purpose is recognizing safer driving in real time Drivers are awarded DriverStars for demonstrating strong safety habits while driving. Two of the most common examples include:

Creating Space: When a driver increases their following distance or changes position on the road to avoid potential hazards.

Streaks: Recognizing drivers for completing consecutive days or miles of safe, incident-free driving (examples: distracted, speeding, following distance, and traffic signal compliance).

Recognition that Makes a Difference

“These recognitions aren’t just a pat on the back,” Netradyne said. “Netradyne’s analysis of customer data reveals that fleets with higher DriverStar activity exhibit fewer risky behaviors and lower overall accident rates.”

Netradyne says DriverStars is based on a simple yet effective idea. Rewarding good behavior motivates drivers to maintain consistency. Instead of focusing only on what went wrong, the program highlights what’s going right. Fleets that use DriverStar often report:

Higher driver engagement and morale.

Better retention of their safest drivers.

A cultural shift toward proactive safety and personal accountability.

Driving Industry Change

“Netradyne’s commitment to recognizing positive driving is grounded in nearly 10 years of acknowledging positive drivers and a robust foundation of intellectual property and patented technology that identifies, analyzes and rewards positive driving events,” Netradyne said. “This innovation reinforces the company’s belief that building safer fleets starts by recognizing what’s going right, not just what’s going wrong.”

Changing Industry Perceptions with Positive Recognition

“DriverStars are part of Netradyne’s growing portfolio of patented safety innovations, which are redefining how fleets view safety leadership,” Netradyne said. “By focusing on performance-based coaching and morale-building, Netradyne helps fleets challenge outdated narratives and spotlight the drivers who are actively shaping a culture of safety on the road.

Users Tout Major Benefits

“I believe wholeheartedly in Netradyne’s DriverStar Streaks, especially the 25 consecutive stops, 50 consecutive stops, and 75 consecutive stop sign stops,” said Michael Lasko, vice president of safety and quality, trucking and logistics, Boyle Transportation and Skelton Truck Lines. “There is a clear connection between low scores and accident frequency; the GreenZone Score is an excellent indicator of risk. Netradyne does an outstanding job of identifying risky behaviors that we previously weren’t identifying with other providers. So, things like positive recognition, from DriverStars that Netradyne has. Our prior experience there was not positive. It was all negative.”

Erin Mitchell, COO of Kutzler Express Inc. said drivers enjoy earning DriveStars

“We’ve got some drivers who installed the app on their phones so that they can understand better how the system works,” Mitchell said. “They think it’s an exciting technology. It is fun for them to earn DriverStars and be in the Green Zone. They’ve really embraced the safety and gaming aspect of the system. I think that’s a positive interaction around safety, and the culture of safety is what’s exciting. The drivers love the competition, and they love knowing how they’re performing.”

Safety as a Source of Pride and not Punishment

“At Halvor Lines, we’ve always believed that safety should be a source of pride, not punishment,” said Kendra Payette, senior safety and training manager. “With Netradyne’s DriverStar program, our drivers aren’t just monitored—they’re recognized for their skill and decision-making. This approach has transformed how our team engages with safety, leading to measurable improvements in performance. Recognizing positive behaviors builds momentum, boosts driver confidence, and fosters a strong culture of accountability. It’s more than technology – it’s a tool that empowers our people.”

Havlor drivers agree with Payette.

“Getting DriverStars feels like someone’s finally noticing the things we do right,” said Mike Purdun, commercial fleet driver, Halvor. “Creating space, slowing down, making good calls—it matters, and now it counts for something. It’s a good feeling to be recognized, not just called out when something goes wrong. It motivates me to keep doing things right every mile I drive.”