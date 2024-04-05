Netradyne launches new safety tools for truck drivers

SAN DIEGO — Fleet safety firm Netradyne has expanded the roll out of its new, patented driver safety program.

DriverStars, Driver Streaks and Driver Dispute “seamlessly enhance habitual safe driving skills by focusing on positive reinforcement,” the company touts in a news release. “This expansion of Netradyne’s new Driver app technology reinforces truck drivers’ safe driving behaviors.”

The Driver•i device is designed to automatically capture videos when the driver achieves a positive measurement and awards a Driver Streak, a subtype of DriverStars within the Netradyne system.

It also recognizes the driver’s actions, such as “creating space for a vehicle on a street shoulder or achieving separation by slowing down,” and awards another DriverStar, which “has a positive impact on drivers’ GreenZone Scores.”

“Netradyne goes way beyond identifying risks. We’re driver advocates. We empower fleets to celebrate the skill and thoughtfulness their drivers demonstrate daily. We’ve seen proof that positive reinforcement and continued performance training make a big impact on fleet safety results and overall safety culture”, said Adam Kahn, president at Netradyne. “A recent case study of 100 global customers over 90 days showed a direct correlation between DriverStars and improved safety. With a 72% increase in DriverStars, their GreenZone Scores increased by 20%, and they dropped severely risky events by 65% and moderately risky events by 34%. That includes an 81% decrease in speeding and a 22% decrease in distracted driving, which are highly correlated with accidents.”

All of the features mentioned are accessible through Netradyne’s Driver·i portal and in the Driver app. Netradyne is also introducing a new Driver Dispute feature that allows drivers to dispute a claim they perceive as inaccurate.

“With the turnover rate of long-haul truckers averaging 94%, empowering drivers with this capability can aid with job satisfaction and retention,” the news release notes.

Safety managers are notified when a driver has submitted a dispute for a particular alert and can work with their drivers to understand the concern while helping them feel heard.

“The biggest thing I’ve noticed is the reduction in phone calls and issues since implementing the Driver•i system,” said Skip Wood, executive vice president at Sharp Transit, “If we continue to prioritize our attention on drivers highlighted by the GreenZone alerts and scores (both high and low performers), we will see a dramatic improvement in overall performance.”