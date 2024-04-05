FMCSA extends emergency declaration for Baltimore bridge collapse

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has extended its emergency declaration related to the collapse of the Key Bridge in Baltimore.
Engineers working to clear the wreckage said April 4 that they expect to be able to restore navigation in and out of the Port of Baltimore by the end of this month.
“This extension applies to commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance supporting emergency relief efforts related to the emergency resulting from the collapse of the bridge and partial closure of the Port of Baltimore in the State of Maryland,” the declaration states.”Direct assistance does not include transportation related to long-term rehabilitation of damaged physical infrastructure or routine commercial deliveries, after the initial threat to life and property has passed, or mixed loads with a nominal quantity of qualifying emergency relief added to obtain the benefits of this emergency declaration.”
Direct assistance includes:
- Transportation related to the immediate restoration of essential services at the Port of Baltimore.
- Transportation of commodities re-routed due to the disruptions to vessel traffic into the Port, subject to the restrictions and conditions set forth in this Extension.
- Transportation of fuel (gasoline, ethanol, propane, natural gas, and heating oil) from Maryland’s Curtis Bay terminal (within the Baltimore Marine Terminal area) for delivery to the following locations within Maryland: Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Cecil County, Frederick County, Harford County, Howard County, Queen Anne’s County, and Washington County.
For more information, click here.
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.