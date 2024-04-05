Pennsylvania to spend $20M to fund electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has $20 million in investments for Round 1A of the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) funding.

Twenty-nine projects in 19 counties across the state were selected to fill in gaps on the Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFC) following NEVI Round 1, according to a news release.

Charging stations will expand access to, and the reliability of, electric vehicle (EV) charging within Pennsylvania, officials say.

The $20 million federal investment is part of the $171.5 million PennDOT will receive and distribute for EV charging infrastructure over five years through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“Every federal dollar directed toward EV charging is one step closer to a vision of accessible and reliable infrastructure that supports electric transportation,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “Pennsylvania, under the leadership of Governor Shapiro, has been among the states leading the charge to distribute NEVI funds to give drivers confidence while promoting sustained environmental benefits.”

Together with Round 1 conditional awards announced in 2023, Pennsylvania has committed NEVI funding to 83 projects across 41 counties. In addition, PennDOT has released priority areas for NEVI Round 1B. The Round 1B Funding Opportunity is designed to fill gaps in the AFCs that remain following Round 1 and Round 1A awards. Additional details regarding the Round 1B Funding Opportunity will be released soon. A map of Round 1B priority areas can be found on the PennDOT websiteOpens In A New Window.

The NEVI funds support the planning, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of charging sites. The PA NEVI program is a reimbursement program and recipients are required to provide a minimum 20% match. PennDOT received 86 unique funding submissions requesting nearly $56 million for this round of investments.

Round 1A projects selected for conditional awards:

Adams County

$652,736 to eCAMION USA, Inc. for a charging station at Perkins in Gettysburg (US-30, Mile Marker 212)

Allegheny County

$768,310 to EVgo Services, LLC for a charging station at Sheetz in Pittsburgh (I-76, Exit 48)

Berks County

$852,104 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Reading (US-422, Exit 316)

Carbon County

$451,353 to Universal EV, LLC for a charging station at Hampton Inn in Lehighton (I-476, Exit 74)

Chester County

$969,304 to CarCharge, LLC for a charging station at Marriot in Coatesville (US-30, Exit 293)

$667,936 to Landhope Corporation for a charging station at Landhope Farms in Oxford (US-1, Exit 7)

$907,508 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Phoenixville (US-422, Exit 347)

Clearfield County

$432,950 to BP Products North America, Inc. for a charging station at BP in Clearfield (I-80, Exit 120)

Columbia County

$797,125 to Reliance 3, LLC for a charging station at Your Choice in Bloomsburg (I-80, Exit 232)

Cumberland County

$750,000 to Applegreen Electric PA, LLC for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Newburg (I-76, Mile Marker 202)

$790,000 to Applegreen Electric PA, LLC for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Carlisle (I-76, Mile Marker 219)

$811,077 to Francis Energy PA, LLC for a charging station at McKinney Station Restaurant and Ice Cream in Newburg (I-76, Exit 201)

Dauphin County

$650,000 to Applegreen Electric PA, LLC for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Middletown (I-76, Mile Marker 250)

Delaware County

$831,803 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Wayne (US-30, Mile Marker 317)

$800,870 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Upper Darby (US-1, Mile Marker 46)

$811,434 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Media (US-1, Mile Marker 36)

Erie County

$851,772 to Blink Network, LLC for a charging station at GetGo in Erie (I-79, Exit 184)

Fulton County

$281,934 to Tesla, Inc. for a charging station at 522 Pit Stop in Fort Littleton (I-76, Exit 180)

Lancaster County



$672,408 to Francis Energy PA, LLC for a charging station at Sheetz in Columbia (US-30, Exit 257)

$556,424 to Lancaster Travel Places, LLC for a charging station at Lancaster Travel Plaza in Lancaster (US-30, Mile Marker 273)

$622,333 to TH Minit Markets, LLC for a charging station at Turkey Hill Minit Market in Denver (I-76, Exit 286)

Lebanon County

$625,000 to Applegreen Electric PA, LLC for a charging station at the PA Turnpike service plaza in Lawn (I-76, Mile Marker 259)

$731,099 to Francis Energy PA, LLC for a charging station at Sheetz in Palmyra (US-422, Mile Marker 276)

Luzerne County

$399,768 to FLO Services USA, Inc. for a charging station at Sonic in Hazelton (I-81, Exit 143)

Lycoming County

$737,106 to Sheetz, Inc. for a charging station at Sheetz in Muncy (I-180, Exit 13)

$794,350 to Wawa, Inc. for a charging station at Wawa in Williamsport (I-180, Exit 28)

Mercer County

$704,968 to Francis Energy PA, LLC for a charging station at Shell in Mercer (I-80, Exit 15)

Philadelphia County

$815,120 to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for a charging station in Philadelphia (US-30, Mile Marker 331)

Somerset County

$281,694 to Tesla, Inc. for a charging station at Wendy’s in Somerset (I-76, Exit 110)

For more information on NEVI funds in Pennsylvania visit the PennDOT website.