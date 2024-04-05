XPO celebrates 30th anniversary of US trailer manufacturing facility

GREENWICH, Conn. — Freight transportation company XPO Logistics has hit a milestone: The 30th anniversary of its in-house trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas.

XPO is the only freight transportation company in the U.S. to manufacture its own trailers. The factory’s team has produced nearly 90,000 trailers since 1994, according to a news release.

XPO’s plant in Searcy employs more than 300 people and is among the area’s largest employers. Additionally, the factory features six production lines across 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space.

The factory produces custom-designed trailers that feature XPO’s proprietary SafeStack system for safe freight handling and transportation.

“The facility also enables the company to adjust production quickly to meet the specific needs of shippers,” the news release states. “In addition, the Searcy factory is one of the nation’s most active centers for recycling used trailers, recycling 86% of trailer materials to reduce the amount of waste in landfills.”

XPO has increased manufacturing capacity significantly in Searcy over the past few years to meet growing demand for its freight transportation services. The plant produced more than 6,400 trailers in 2023, exceeding the company’s target and more than doubling the factory’s output in 2021.

Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “As the only freight transportation company to manufacture its own trailers, we are uniquely positioned to provide customers with both the capacity and reliable, world-class service to meet the rising demand for LTL shipping. Our in-house manufacturing facility enables us to maintain our trailer fleet at a lower cost, while quickly adapting to our customers’ changing needs. We are proud of our talented team in Searcy for the great work they’re doing to support the growth of our fleet and the delivery of exceptional service for customers.”

An XPO driver inspects his trailer before moving out. XPO is celebrating 30 years of manufacturing its own trailers in Searcy, Ark. (Courtesy: XPO)