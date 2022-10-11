New ACT Research report focuses on ownership costs of autonomous commercial vehicles

COLUMBUS, Ind. – ACT Research has released DRIVING AUTOMATION, a new report that outlines the total cost of ownership for commercial autonomous vehicles in North America.
DRIVING AUTOMATION aggregates relevant market information, analyzes autonomous deployment models and presents a technology adoption rate forecast over a 20-year horizon, a news release stated.
“The work, executed as a multi-client study with more than a dozen industry leaders, covers six key areas of autonomous transportation, including a market overview, total available market (TAM), regulations and infrastructure considerations, vehicle TCO (including utilization, fuel economy, maintenance, labor and driver impact, and safety considerations), autonomous models’ impact and ACT’s autonomous forecasts.” Ann Rundle, vice president of electrification and autonomy with ACT Research, said.
ACT’s Research Analyst Lydia Vieth said the team spent nine months of “intensive collaborative and independent research. Our objective is to provide a one-stop resource combining first-hand industry knowledge of autonomous commercial vehicle market leaders, regulators and fleets with ACT’s expertise in analysis and forecasting to provide a first-of-its-kind business tool.”
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.