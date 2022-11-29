New Averitt facility to service Memphis area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Averitt Express has opened a new facility in the Memphis area.

The facility has 260,000 square feet of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight, according to a news release.

The facility is within short proximity of the Memphis International Airport, as well as the Memphis area railyard.

“The new location will be equipped to handle the growing international shipping needs in the region,” the news release stated. “With its new Memphis facility, Averitt aims to streamline its customers’ supply chain needs throughout the Central and Southeast United States.”

The new facility raises the company’s total warehousing space to over 2.5 million square feet of space across more than 40 locations.

“We’ve eagerly awaited the opening of our Memphis distribution & fulfillment facility,” Ed Smith, Averitt’s vice president of distribution & fulfillment, said. “It just took the right partnership with the right facility. And once we found that, it created the perfect opportunity. Memphis is one of the largest intermodal markets in the country.”