New Love’s location adds 50 truck parking spots in Parachute, Colorado

By The Trucker News Staff -
A new Love's location in Parachute, Colo. will feature 50 truck parking spots and seven diesel bays. (Courtesy: Love's)

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Parachute, Colorado, with a new location that opened Thursday, June 29.

The travel stop, located on East Cardinal Way off Interstate 70 at exit 75, adds 45 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces in Garfield County.

“Love’s is excited to expand its Highway Hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

  • More than 14,000 square feet.
  • Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s.
  • 50 truck parking spaces.
  • 65 car parking spaces.
  • Eight RV parking spaces.
  • Seven diesel bays.
  • Five showers.
  • Laundry facilities.
  • CAT scale.
  • RV dump.
  • Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
  • Brand-name snacks.
  • Fresh Kitchen concept.
  • Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

