New Love’s location adds 50 truck parking spots in Parachute, Colorado

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Parachute, Colorado, with a new location that opened Thursday, June 29.

The travel stop, located on East Cardinal Way off Interstate 70 at exit 75, adds 45 jobs and 50 truck parking spaces in Garfield County.

“Love’s is excited to expand its Highway Hospitality to a 16th location in Colorado,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “In Parachute, we’re adding another safe, clean space where travelers can experience great customer service in a friendly environment with a staff that will get them back on the road quickly.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 14,000 square feet.

Chester’s Chicken and McDonald’s.

50 truck parking spaces.

65 car parking spaces.

Eight RV parking spaces.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

RV dump.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s is donating $2,000 to the Parachute Branch Library.