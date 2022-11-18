New Ohio Love’s location offers 90 truck parking spaces

OKLAHOMA CITY – Love’s Travel Stops is now serving customers in Madison, Ohio, thanks to a travel stop that opened on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The store, located off Interstate 90 (1601 Great Lakes Way), adds 90 truck parking spaces and 55 jobs to Lake County, according to a Love’s news release.

“We are thrilled to show customers Love’s Highway Hospitality in Madison,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said. “Coming off the most recent milestone of our 600th location, Love’s is as dedicated and excited as ever to continue providing our customers with the best service and amenities on the highway as we embark on the road to 700.”

The location is open 24/7 and offers many amenities, including:

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening November 17)

90 truck parking spaces.

71 car parking spaces.

Seven RV hookups (opening Dec. 1).

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT Scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Fresh Kitchen concept.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the Madison Village Police Department.