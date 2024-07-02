New York motor carrier owner found guilty of conspiracy and fraud 

ROCHESTER, NY. — Tony Kirik, aka Anatoliy Kirik, owner of Orange Transportation Services, Inc. (OTS), and Dallas Logistics, Inc. (DLI) has been found guilty of making false statements to the Federal Motor Commission Safety Administration (FMCSA), U.S. Department of Transportation and conspiring to do the same, according to U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross.

Kirik was convicted on June 21 after a three-week jury trial in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 28, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Charles J. Siragusa who presided over the trial.

Kirik conspired with others to devise a scheme to defraud the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). Specifically, the co-conspirators attempted to conceal from FMCSA that Kirik owned and managed DLI. They also concealed that DLI was affiliated with the other corporate entities Kirik used, including OTS, which had received a “conditional” FMCSA safety rating. A conditional rating means that a trucking company did not have adequate safety management controls in place to meet the safety fitness standard.

By obtaining a more favorable safety rating and concealing these affiliations, DLI lowered its insurance premium expenses and increased its revenue from customers, some of whom were unwilling to use a motor carrier with a conditional safety rating. To further the scheme, Kirik also submitted forms to FMCSA which falsely represented that DLI’s principal address was in Dallas, Texas, amongst other false addresses.