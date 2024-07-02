Erb Transport celebrates 65 years in the cold chain industry 

New Hamburg, Ont. — The Erb Group is celebrating 65 years in business in cold chain transportation and logistics solutions.

Erb President and CEO, Wendell Erb, highlighted what he believes is the company’s greatest strength.

“I think it’s driven by the exceptional quality of our people,” Erb said. “They’re not just committed and hardworking; they stay engaged and hands-on with every aspect of our operations. The synergy between our dedicated employees, reliable suppliers, and loyal clients has created a fantastic team that fuels our continued excellence, and we’re just getting started.”

Founded in 1959 by Vernon Erb, the Canadian-operated company has created an impact in an essential industry for over six decades. In June 2011, Vernon passed the reins to his son, Wendell, carrying the family legacy and passion for trucking with him. Under Wendell’s leadership, Erb Transport has embraced modern best practices, evolving into a full-service, one-stop solution for refrigerated logistics across North America.

After 65 years, The Erb Group said it is focused on keeping a strong family culture with a genuine and supportive bond that spreads across their terminal network, just as the Erb family intended. As trailblazers in cold chain trucking during the 1950s in Canada, The Erb Group flourished with crucial support from local farmers and businesses requiring reliable cold chain solutions.

“Our commitment to supporting our community mirrors the support they’ve given us,” Erb said.

The company was based on a commitment to prioritize customer service and satisfaction by consistently delivering exceptional service that not only meets customers’ needs but also uplifts and strengthens the communities they serve while giving back to those who supported them when they were just getting started on their journey.

According to the company, Erb is steadfastly committed to safety and compliance, consistently achieving numerous awards for setting industry standards. The company stated that its commitment safeguards the well-being of employees and clients and solidifies Erb’s reputation as a trusted leader in the transportation industry.

Beyond safety, Erb said it has prioritized creating an inclusive work environment over its 65-year journey, fostering an atmosphere where every employee can flourish. This dedication has been recognized by Trucking HR Canada, the Best Fleets to Drive For program, and the Women in Trucking Association.

Erb recently received the 2024 Purpose Award from the Transportation, Marketing and Sales Association (TMSA).