Florida logistics company continues government partnership

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida logistics company announced its continued partnership with the U.S. Government.

Crowley issued a recent press release that announced the award by U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) of a $ 2.3 billion, seven-year contract to continue serving the military’s transportation and logistics needs under the Defense Freight Transportation Services program.

The company was awarded the original Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS I) contract in 2017. One of the largest logistics contracts under the federal government, DFTS encompasses all forms of surface transportation throughout the continental U.S., Alaska and Canada, including less than truckload (LTL), full truckload (FTL), expedited, time definite and rail services as well as cross-docking and warehousing.

“There is no greater honor than to serve the logistics needs of our nation’s military service members with the trust of the U.S. Department of Defense. The lasting partnership built with USTRANSCOM is a privilege that the people at Crowley never take lightly as we ensure an efficient and effective supply chain for the military and other agencies’ needs,” said Ray Fitzgerald, Cowley’s Chief Operating Officer. “We are humbled and immensely proud to continue delivering this critical transportation service for America’s defense safely and reliably.”

During its ongoing DFTS services, Crowley has received multiple high-performance ratings from USTRANSCOM and praise from the Defense Logistics Agency, and the company put in place technology solutions to maximize freight transportation efficiency and value.

As it enters the new contract (DFTS II), Crowley will also continue to utilize small businesses and diverse suppliers that help drive investment and resiliency in communities coast to coast, exceeding $600 million in diverse small business contracting. Crowley grew its network of carriers and suppliers by over 500%, tripling the minimum capacity needed to effectively service 300,000 movements annually of critical equipment and supplies.