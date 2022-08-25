NFI honors million-mile, accident-free drivers

CAMDEN, N.J. — During July and August, NFI honored 72 drivers who reached million-mile, accident-free milestones. Six events were held at around the country, including North Carolina, Texas, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Ohio and New York.

“We are proud and honored to recognize these drivers as they join this elite Million Mile Accident Free Club,” said Bob Knowles, president of transportation for NFI. “They represent the best of NFI and professional truck drivers throughout the Industry. We truly appreciate everything they do for NFI and our customers on a daily basis.”

Each event, attended by NFI’s terminal managers, directors, vice presidents and driver partners, featured a dinner celebration, and drivers and their plus ones were treated to an overnight stay. During the banquets, NFI terminal managers made speeches honoring their drivers and their achievements, and the drivers received awards in recognition of their hard work and safe driving records.

Texas, July 16, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Pennsylvania, July 22, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Pennsylvania, July 22, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Ohio, July 29, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Ohio, July 29, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Ohio, July 29, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) North Carolina, Aug. 6, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) New York, Aug. 12, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) New York, Aug. 12, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI) Chicago, Aug. 20, 2022 (Courtesy: NFI)