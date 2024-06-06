NFI inks deal to purchase Transfix’s freight brokerage system

CAMDEN, N.J. and NEW YORK — Supply chain solutions provider NFI has acquired the freight brokerage operation of Transfix, a digital freight platform.

According to a news release, Transfix will pivot its core business to focus solely on software and data solutions for brokers, shippers and carriers, with NFI set to be the first third-party customer to utilize Transfix’s TMS.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

“We’re excited to welcome the Transfix brokerage team to NFI,” said Sid Brown, CEO of NFI. “Their experienced team provides an exceptional solution that aligns well with our strategy. We look forward to partnering with their customers and enhancing the experience for our current portfolio. As one of the largest and most diversified 3PLs in the marketplace, NFI can leverage its scale and offer its existing service offerings of dedicated transportation, warehousing and distribution, and port services to the Transfix customer base.”

Established in 2013, Transfix was the first tech-powered brokerage. By divesting its freight brokerage operation, Transfix will now entirely focus on taking its technology to market as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) and data solutions provider that addresses the distinct needs of brokers, shippers and carriers, the news release notes.

“We believe the Transfix TMS will be a game changer for us,” shared David Broering, president of Integrated Logistics Solutions at NFI. “This acquisition and ongoing partnership is a great opportunity to accelerate our digital approach while combining our operational strength with their technical expertise to create more value for our customers and carriers.”

The newly launched Transfix organization will initially go to market with an expansive SaaS feature suite designed to bring operational efficiency and transparency to various stages of the truckload lifecycle for freight brokers, shippers, and carriers, and to deliver significant reduction in processing cost. Visit the Transfix blog to learn more about Transfix’s pivot to software and technology.

“As someone who grew up in the brokerage business, I am thrilled about the next chapter at Transfix,” said Drew McElroy, Co-founder and Chairman of the Board at Transfix. “Opening up our decade of technological advancements to brokers industry-wide is set to create substantial value for brokers everywhere. I am also deeply appreciative of NFI’s commitment to advancing the industry by incorporating our technology and for welcoming many of our talented teammates.”

Jonathan Salama, co-founder and CEO at Transfix, said that NFI was the perfect cultural and operational fit for his customers, carriers and team.

“In addition to a deep commitment to outstanding service, NFI is dedicated to excellence in innovation and sustainability,” Salama said. “We are thrilled to partner with an organization that shares our values and principles, and to seamlessly transition our brokerage business and the customers we serve to the welcoming hands at NFI. And now, with this acquisition, we’re able to expand our best-in-class solutions that have powered our business for over a decade to our peers in brokerage. This is an exciting time for all parties involved and we look forward to this next chapter.”