NMFTA appoints Cara Walls cybersecurity director

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The National Motor Freight Traffic Association (NMFTA) recently announced that it has appointed Cara Walls as its director of cybersecurity.

“NMFTA has found a true leader and cybersecurity industry expert in Walls,” said Debbie Sparks, executive director of NMFTA. “Her direct experience in supply chain security brings a unique skill set and approach to handling the ever-growing vulnerabilities found in the technical connectivity of our industry. She allows us to provide one of the nation’s critical infrastructures with specific learning programs to effectively combat the exclusive and escalating threats we face.”

In this new role, Walls will lead NMFTA’s Cybersecurity Conference, the annual event where experts from all facets of the supply chain, academia and the government come together, according to a news release.

She’ll also “oversee the association’s cybersecurity education, industry cyber initiatives and training initiatives, which will propel the industry into a more secure environment,” the news release notes.

Her methods for achieving practical, risk-based security have been adopted by many. Her accomplishments include achieving digital transformations that resulted in a 61% reduction in vulnerability exposure, cyber vault implementations for enterprise-scale recovery and cloud architecture alignment that led to a 27% lower cost.

“I’m excited to build on strategic stakeholder relationships with NMFTA partners to help them meet their business’ needs and stay secure in the process,” Walls said. “Our goal is to ensure that the industry can be resilient in the face of evolving threats to the supply chain. I’m poised and ready to help navigate NMFTA and industry leaders that look to us for guidance.”

Walls has more than a decade of experience in leadership cybersecurity for highly regulated global industries and companies such as Coyote Logistics, UMB, H&R Block and New York Life.