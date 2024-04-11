TheTrucker.com
Schneider National makes Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces list

By John Worthen -
Newsweek has recognized Schneider National as one of America's Greatest Workplaces. (Courtesy: Schneider)

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek.

“Our associates are the heartbeat of Schneider and what makes it a great place to work,” said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “Their passion and dedication are what make the difference. Being named to the America’s Greatest Workplaces list is a testament to our collaborative efforts to foster an environment that nurtures every team member’s potential. At Schneider, we are not just about moving goods, we are about helping our people move forward.”

The AGW list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of over 61,000 respondents living and working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. The study collected over 389,000 company reviews in total.

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

John Worthen
John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
