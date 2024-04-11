Schneider National makes Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Workplaces list

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Schneider National has been recognized as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces by Newsweek.

“Our associates are the heartbeat of Schneider and what makes it a great place to work,” said Schneider Executive Vice President of Human Resources Angela Fish. “Their passion and dedication are what make the difference. Being named to the America’s Greatest Workplaces list is a testament to our collaborative efforts to foster an environment that nurtures every team member’s potential. At Schneider, we are not just about moving goods, we are about helping our people move forward.”

The AGW list is based on a large employer survey and a sample set of over 61,000 respondents living and working in the U.S. for companies that employ at least 1,000 employees. The study collected over 389,000 company reviews in total.